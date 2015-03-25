VIENNA, March 25 Conwert will take a neutral stance on Deutsche Wohnen's 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) takeover offer, it said on Wednesday.

The Austrian real estate company had said on Tuesday that the offer does not adequately reflect its outlook for this and next year.

"Yesterday's interpretation that we are against the offer is not right. We will act neutrally," said Kerstin Gelbmann, chairwoman of Conwert's administrative board.

"Yes, we think that our standalone company value is higher, yes we think that synergies were not reflected (in the offer), but we cannot predict how the share price will develop if the offer ceases to exist." (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)