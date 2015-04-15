VIENNA, April 15 Deutsche Wohnen's
billion-euro bid for Austrian property group Conwert
failed to attract the minimum 50 percent plus one share, the
companies said after the tender offer expired on Wednesday.
"Given that the minimum acceptance threshold regarding the
takeover offer for Conwert shares has not been reached, the
offers for Conwert's convertible bonds as well as the
anticipatory mandatory offer for the relevant shares of (unit)
ECO Business-Immobilien AG are no longer effective,"
DW said.
Conwert had said Deutsche Wohnen's 11.50 euro per share
takeover bid, worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion), was
inadequate. Deutsche Wohnen had said it expected the result to
be tight.
Conwert, whose shares closed up 2 percent at 11.52 euros
before the news, confirmed the result of the bidding.
"Management sees the rejection of the offer as a mandate
from shareholders to continue to improve profitability and, as
announced, to review the financing structure in order to start a
significant reduction in interest costs," it said.
It still anticipated further consolidation in the property
sector in Germany and Austria and said the company "will strive
to achieve the best possible results for shareholders in the
course of this consolidation process".
Deutsche Wohnen had been especially interested in expanding
its portfolio with Conwert's properties in metropolitan areas in
Germany such as Berlin, Potsdam, Dresden, and Leipzig, and in
Vienna.
Deutsche Wohnen had said in February it controlled more than
30 percent of Conwert via agreements with shareholders.
Other shareholders had said the bid was too low.
Deutsche Wohnen's offer coincided with another consolidation
move in the Austrian real estate market.
The outcome of office real estate group CA Immo's
bid for a minority stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz
is due this week.
($1 = 0.9366 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields)