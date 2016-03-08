VIENNA, March 8 Austria's takeover commission said on Tuesday it was investigating whether shareholders in property group Conwert, which include Adler Real Estate and Petrus Advisers LLP, violated an obligation to publish a takeover offer.

It was examining whether the shareholders qualify as parties acting in concert, looking in particular at possible collusion relating to one transaction in 2015 and in the build-up to an extraordinary Conwert shareholders meeting on March 17, the regulator said.

Adler, Conwert's largest single shareholder with a 22.4 percent stake, said last week that it did not plan a hostile bid for Conwert.

