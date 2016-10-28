BRIEF-Russia's Polyus says Sukhoi Log is a unique asset
Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:
FRANKFURT Oct 28 The Austrian competition authority has approved the takeover of Austrian property firm Conwert by Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia, the German company said in a statement on Friday.
The purchase, worth around 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion)including debt, will create a group with 367,000 flats across Germany and the Austrian capital Vienna, up from its current 340,000.
Europe's property sector has seen a flurry of deals, with low interest rates prompting investors to pour more cash into real estate in search of higher returns and companies looking to bulk up.
($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:
ISTANBUL, Jan 26 Turkey's banking regulator has granted the local arm of Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group permission to give support and advisory services for some credit transactions, the government said in its Official Gazette on Thursday.
* Announces issued and paid up capital decrease to 4 million dinars from 6 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: