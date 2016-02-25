VIENNA Feb 25 Austrian property group Conwert
, which is trying to fend off an attempt by major
shareholder Adler Real Estate to increase its
influence within the company, received support on Thursday from
its second-largest shareholder.
American asset manager Fidelity International, which holds
7.8 percent of Conwert's stock, according to Thomson Reuters
data, said it fully supports the current Conwert management.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the asset manager said it
intended to vote at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on
March 17 "in support of the existing directors of Conwert and
against the election of the three new directors being proposed
by Adler Real Estate".
