VIENNA Feb 25 Austrian property group Conwert
said on Thursday it had accepted a request by its
major shareholder Adler Real Estate and sent out an
invitation for a shareholders' meeting on March 17.
The German company, Conwert's largest single shareholder with
a 22.4 percent stake, wants three of the four members of the
board of directors replaced by candidates of its choosing,
strengthening its influence over the Austrian group.
Conwert has described Adler's call as hostile to other
shareholders.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)