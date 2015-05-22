* Teddy Sagi's MountainPeak Trading has 24.8 pct stake

* Proposes two new board members, suggests new CEO (Adds details and background)

VIENNA May 22 Conwert's new main shareholder proposed a governance shakeup at the Austrian property group that it said could boost the company's value and stabilise its operations.

MountainPeak Trading, controlled by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, proposed two new members of Conwert's supervisory board and said it would consider Round Hill Capital's Ben Lehrecke as a "suitable independent CEO of Conwert".

Conwert finance chief Thomas Doll has been acting CEO after the company this month ended Clemens Schneider's contract early. Conwert's chairwoman and her deputy are also leaving to make room for new board members.

MountainPeak said in a statement that Conwert should focus on enhancing growth in funds from operations (FFO), optimise its capital structure, slash costs and streamline its portfolio.

Conwert had no immediate comment.

MountainPeak bought a 24.8 stake in Conwert from the Haselsteiner Family Foundation and Albona Ltd this month after a takeover bid from Deutsche Wohnen fell through.

There has been media speculation in Austria that Sagi was increasing his stake. The threshold in Austria that would trigger a mandatory takeover bid is 30 percent.

A spokesman said MountainPeak's holding remained at 24.8 percent but declined to comment on whether that could change.

MountainPeak proposed property expert Barry Gilbertson and debt restructuring specialist Maureen Harris as board members.

"Conwert has to capture value uplift through targeting higher gains on sales over current market value, rather than increasing arithmetic NAV (net asset value) calculations through manipulation of valuations," MountainPeak said, adding that it saw significant value in Conwert's German and Austrian assets.

A rival shareholder group has proposed that Conwert's annual meeting on June 5 elect Petrus Advisers head Klaus Umek, a vocal critic of Conwert's management, and accountant Erich Kandler to the board.

The company's shares, which have risen by a quarter this year, rose 0.6 percent to 12.31 euros by 0837 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by Susan Thomas and David Clarke)