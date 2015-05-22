VIENNA May 22 Conwert's new main shareholder proposed a governance shakeup at the Austrian property group that it said could boost the group's value and stabilise its operations.

MountainPeak Trading, controlled by investor Teddy Sagi, proposed two new members of Conwert's supervisory board and said it would consider Round Hill Capital's Ben Lehrecke as a "suitable independent CEO of Conwert".

It said in a statement that Conwert should focus on enhancing growth in funds from operations (FFO), optimise its capital structure, slash costs and streamline its portfolio.

