BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
VIENNA, March 23 Austrian property group Conwert wants to increase its funds from operations (FFO I) to more than 65 million euros ($72.84 million) this year from around 53 million in 2015, while further cutting down the average interest it pays on its loans.
Conwert also targets to sell assets that do not fit its focus on residential property in Germany and Austria for between 300 million and 350 million euros this year, it said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
NEW YORK, April 12 A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Goldman Sachs Group Inc's bid to dismiss two of the four female plaintiffs in a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the bank of discriminating against women in pay and promotions.