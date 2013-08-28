BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Aug 28 Austrian real estate group Conwert raised its full-year targets on Wednesday after reporting record first-half results that were boosted by rental income.
Conwert said it now aims to make 36 million euros ($48 million) from operations before sales (FFO1), up from its previous target of 25 million euros, excluding restructuring charges of 3-5 million euros in the second half.
The company, which is switching focus from buying and selling real estate to managing residential property, released preliminary first-half results last week.
Conwert also said that it now expects an improved sales return of 7-9 percent above property book values this year, up from its previous forecast of 0-5 percent. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.