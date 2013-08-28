VIENNA Aug 28 Austrian real estate group Conwert raised its full-year targets on Wednesday after reporting record first-half results that were boosted by rental income.

Conwert said it now aims to make 36 million euros ($48 million) from operations before sales (FFO1), up from its previous target of 25 million euros, excluding restructuring charges of 3-5 million euros in the second half.

The company, which is switching focus from buying and selling real estate to managing residential property, released preliminary first-half results last week.

Conwert also said that it now expects an improved sales return of 7-9 percent above property book values this year, up from its previous forecast of 0-5 percent. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)