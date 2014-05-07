VIENNA May 7 Rebel investor Alexander Proschofsky failed in a bid to join the administrative board of Austrian property firm Conwert on Wednesday.

In a close election that went to a second vote, Proschofsky won fewer shareholder votes than the company's preferred candidate, venture capitalist Martina Postl, Conwert said.

Shareholders also rejected Proschofsky's candidate for a second vacant post on the board, Berlin property consultant Peter Hohlbein, in favour of company candidate Alexander Schoeller, an insolvency lawyer.