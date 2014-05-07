VIENNA May 7 Rebel investor Alexander
Proschofsky failed in a bid to join the administrative board of
Austrian property firm Conwert on Wednesday.
In a close election that went to a second vote, Proschofsky
won fewer shareholder votes than the company's preferred
candidate, venture capitalist Martina Postl, Conwert said.
Shareholders also rejected Proschofsky's candidate for a
second vacant post on the board, Berlin property consultant
Peter Hohlbein, in favour of company candidate Alexander
Schoeller, an insolvency lawyer.
