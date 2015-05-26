VIENNA May 26 Austrian property group Conwert's
first-quarter funds from operations before sales and
one-off effects (FFO I) rose 52 percent to 12.7 million euros
($13.8 million) as average rents rose while vacancy rates fell,
it said on Tuesday.
That beat the average estimate of 9.2 million in a Reuters
survey of analysts. Earnings before interest and tax rose nearly
12 percent to 32.5 million, also above the survey average.
Conwert confirmed its forecast for FFO I of around 40
million this year.
It generated consolidated profit after tax of 2.5 million
after a loss of 5.9 million a year ago as financing costs fell.
Conwert's new main shareholder, MountainPeak Trading, has
proposed a governance shakeup to boost the group's value and
stabilise its operations.
MountainPeak, which bought a 24.8 stake in Conwert from the
Haselsteiner Family Foundation and Albona Ltd this month, has
said that Conwert should focus on FFO growth, optimise its
capital structure, slash costs and streamline its portfolio.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
