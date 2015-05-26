VIENNA May 26 Austrian property group Conwert's first-quarter funds from operations before sales and one-off effects (FFO I) rose 52 percent to 12.7 million euros ($13.8 million) as average rents rose while vacancy rates fell, it said on Tuesday.

That beat the average estimate of 9.2 million in a Reuters survey of analysts. Earnings before interest and tax rose nearly 12 percent to 32.5 million, also above the survey average.

Conwert confirmed its forecast for FFO I of around 40 million this year.

It generated consolidated profit after tax of 2.5 million after a loss of 5.9 million a year ago as financing costs fell.

Conwert's new main shareholder, MountainPeak Trading, has proposed a governance shakeup to boost the group's value and stabilise its operations.

MountainPeak, which bought a 24.8 stake in Conwert from the Haselsteiner Family Foundation and Albona Ltd this month, has said that Conwert should focus on FFO growth, optimise its capital structure, slash costs and streamline its portfolio. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)