VIENNA May 27 Austrian property group Conwert
confirmed on Tuesday it swung to a first-quarter loss
of 5.9 million euros ($8.0 million) as it took a bigger hit from
interest rate swaps, and said it would focus on its core
markets.
Conwert, which has been through upheavals in its personnel
and strategy over the past year, reported preliminary results
earlier this month.
It said its net finance costs were hit by non-cash effects
of 19 million euros, mainly from interest rate swaps - almost
four times the 5 million euros in such effects it had a year
earlier - due to record low interest rates.
"Despite the necessary structural adjustments in the course
of integrating the properties purchased in Germany in 2013, the
year 2014 has started well," Chief Executive Clemens Schneider
said in a statement.
He cited the company's improvement in vacancy rates and
rental income, and lower costs.
Conwert said it would concentrate this year on integrating
two large German portfolios it bought in 2013, and would focus
on its six core markets of Vienna, Berlin, Potsdam, Dresden,
Leipzig and North Rhine-Westphalia.
It said it would also continue trying to sell its ECO,
commercial and central and eastern Europe portfolios, which no
longer fitted its strategy, and forecast sales revenue of 150 to
200 million euros for the full year.
Conwert said it would issue 2014 guidance when it presented
second-quarter results.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
