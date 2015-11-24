VIENNA Nov 24 Austrian property group Conwert expects its funds from operations (FFO I) in 2016 to reach 65 million euros ($69.21 million), it said on Tuesday, while keeping its guidance for this year at 48 million.

Conwert is streamlining its portfolio to focus on residential properties in German and Austrian cities.

It is cutting costs after a year in which large chunks of its shares have changed hands and activist shareholders have publicly criticised the management.

"The total amount of sales from commercial and properties in non-core markets will be between 150-200 million euros and between 300-350 million euros in the financial year 2015 and 2016 respectively," it said in a statement.

It kept to its aim of bringing its vacancy rate down to 8 percent, reporting it had decreased to 8.7 percent in the first nine months of this year.

FFO I, or earnings before tax, rose almost 50 percent to 38 million euros in the same period, helped by lower staff count and financial costs, Conwert said. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)