VIENNA, March 19 Austrian property group Conwert Immobilien said on Wednesday it had hit its 2013 financial targets based on preliminary results.

It put a measure of sustainable cash flow, known as FFO I, at 36.2 million euros ($50.4 million) less one-off items of 5.8 million versus guidance of 36.0 million less one-off items of 3-5 million.

It generated earnings before tax (EBT) of 48.7 million excluding one-off items of 5.8 million. "Taking the one-off items into account the result is in the expected range," it said, citing management guidance of 50-55 million.

Final full-year results for 2013 are due on March 26.

