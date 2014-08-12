BERLIN Aug 12 Austrian property group Conwert
Immobilien said it is in advanced talks over the sale
of its Czech and Slovak portfolios as it announced
second-quarter results had taken a hit from interest rate swaps.
Conwert said it also wrote down the value of individual
properties in the Czech Republic and Slovakia by around 5
million euros ($6.7 million), and reduced the value of an office
property in Ukraine by 2 million, giving an overall group loss
of between 22 and 24 million euros for the first half.
It recorded non-cash expenses of around 32 million euros in
the first half, tied to interest rate swaps.
It said it will publish full first-half results on Aug 27.
(1 US dollar = 0.7486 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Edward Taylor)