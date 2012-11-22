BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
VIENNA Nov 22 Austrian property group Conwert reiterated its full-year targets after pretax profit leapt to 24 million euros ($31 million) in the first nine months from 3 million a year ago on cost cuts.
Conwert also said on Thursday Franz Juergen Kelber, one of its two executive directors, would not stay beyond the Dec. 14 end of his contract and a successor should be found by the first quarter of 2013.
Nine-month revenue fell 39 percent to 417 million euros, as sale proceeds fell 49 percent in slower markets and rental income fell 11 percent as the company had less property.
Conwert, focusing on its core Austrian and German markets and reducing its presence in eastern Europe, is targeting pretax profit of 50 million euros and sale proceeds of 450 million for the full year. ($1 = 0.7801 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share