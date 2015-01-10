India Markets Weekahead: Lack of major triggers
Indian markets consolidated after a recent sharp run-up with the Nifty ending at 9,108 with minor losses, about 0.6 percent down for the week.
VIENNA Jan 10 A minority investor in property group Conwert demanded the Austrian company come up with a new strategy, saying on Saturday it should reduce the number of unoccupied properties in its portfolio and re-structure debt.
Petrus, which holds around 6.7 percent of Conwert as of November according to Thomson Reuters data, said in an open letter to Der Standard daily it wanted the company to lower the proportion of vacant properties from the present level of 10 percent.
After a year of upheaval, during which Conwert took a big hit from expensive interest rate swaps and appointed a new CEO, the company is focusing on its German and Austrian residential properties, shedding Eastern European assets and cutting costs.
"If you should have no plan, we want to know how our money can be paid out as safely as possible or how you will pass on the tasks into more apt hands," said Klaus Umek, managing partner at London-based investment firm Petrus.
"At the end of the day Conwert has shares in the best located and best renovated real estate in the German-speaking world."
Conwert was not immediately available for comment. Its shares gained around 7 percent in the past year, while a European real estate index climbed 21 percent.
Conwert last year appointed Clemens Schneider as chief executive, replacing Johannes Meran, whose double role as chief executive and head of the administrative board had been criticised.
According to the company website, only 1.9 percent of unoccupied properties in its portfolio were strategic as of last September. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Clelia Oziel)
