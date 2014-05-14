* Q1 loss seen at 5.9 mln eur vs 3.6 mln profit yr ago
* FFO 1 8.4 mln eur vs 9.1 mln eur
* Final results due on May 28
(Adds details on results, background, shares)
VIENNA, May 14 Austrian property group Conwert
said it would make a first-quarter loss of about 5.9
million euros ($8.1 million) after an adjusted profit of 3.6
million euros a year earlier as it would take a bigger hit from
interest rate swaps.
Conwert said on Wednesday the non-cash impact on its result
would be around 18 million euros, mainly from interest rate
swaps, almost four times the 5 million euros in non-cash
negative effects it had a year earlier.
Conwert has been through upheavals in its personnel and
strategy over the past year, and is now focusing on its German
and Austrian residential properties while making massive cost
cuts.
It is due to report full first-quarter results on May 28.
"Owing to the current interest rate levels, which are at an
all-time low, Conwert believes that a further decline of the
interest rate curve is improbable and that it may even rise
slightly over the course of the year. This would have a
corresponding positive impact on finance costs," it said.
The company said its funds from operations before sales
income (FFO 1) shrank to 8.4 million euros from 9.1 million a
year earlier, due to higher maintenance costs for newly acquired
portfolios in Germany.
The fall came despite a more than 20 percent cut in
personnel costs to 6.9 million euros and also a 20 percent drop
in other operating expenses to 7.6 million euros.
Conwert shares slipped 0.2 percent to 9.68 euros by 1131
GMT, in line with the European real estate index.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)