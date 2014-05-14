VIENNA May 14 Austrian property group Conwert said it would make a first-quarter loss of about 5.9 million euros ($8.1 million) as it would take a bigger hit from interest rate swaps.

Conwert said on Wednesday the non-cash impact would be around 18 million euros, mainly from interest rate swaps, almost four times the 5 million euros in non-cash negative effects it had a year earlier.

Conwert is due to publish first-quarter results on May 28. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)