VIENNA, MARCH 28 - Austrian property group Conwert expects to be able to double pretax profit in 2012 and proposed a capital cut that will allow an extra 0.15 euro per share distribution to investors, it said on Wednesday.

"Conwert is optimistic that...planned measures will again support a doubling of pre-tax earnings and has set an EBT target of 50 million euros (including revaluation results) for the 2012 financial year," it said. It was 23.6 million euros ($31.4 million) in 2011.

It forecast gearing would be reduced to 50 to 55 percent and its equity ratio increased to 40 percent.

"Plans also call for the distribution of a dividend in 2012. The dividend is expected to equal 0.20 euros per share," it said, the same it proposed for 2011.

It said it would ask shareholders in May to approve plans to halve the nominal value of its shares to 5 euros.

"This step will give the company greater flexibility for future capital measures and share buybacks. The capital decrease will result in 426.8 million euros of reserves, which will be used in part for a distribution of 0.15 euro per share to shareholders," it added.

