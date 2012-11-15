BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
Nov 15 Cook County, Illinois plans to sell $330.355 million general obligation refunding bonds, series 2012C, during the week of Nov. 26, said a market source on Thursday.
The lead manager of the sale is Citigroup according to the preliminary official statement.
