July 26 Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday that it revised the outlook on Cook County, Illinois, where Chicago is located, to 'negative' from 'stable', citing increased unfunded pension liabilities at the close of fiscal 2011.

The rating agency also affirmed the county's 'Aa3' general obligation rating.

About $3.8 billion of outstanding general obligation debt is affected by the rating actions, according to a Moody's statement.

(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)