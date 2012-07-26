BRIEF-Paulson & Co ups share stake in Pfizer
* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Pfizer Inc by 39.8 percent to 352,200 shares - SEC filing
July 26 Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday that it revised the outlook on Cook County, Illinois, where Chicago is located, to 'negative' from 'stable', citing increased unfunded pension liabilities at the close of fiscal 2011.
The rating agency also affirmed the county's 'Aa3' general obligation rating.
About $3.8 billion of outstanding general obligation debt is affected by the rating actions, according to a Moody's statement.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Pfizer Inc by 39.8 percent to 352,200 shares - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing