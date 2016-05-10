UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Cookpad Inc :
* Says it to transfer business of services that can browse sale information such as nearly supermarket, to a new subsidiary that to be established on July 1 in Tokyo
* Says it to transfer business of services that specializes in food and health care, to another new subsidiary that to be established on July 1 in Tokyo
* Says effective date planned on July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BHv7B8
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources