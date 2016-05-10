May 10 Cookpad Inc :

* Says it to transfer business of services that can browse sale information such as nearly supermarket, to a new subsidiary that to be established on July 1 in Tokyo

* Says it to transfer business of services that specializes in food and health care, to another new subsidiary that to be established on July 1 in Tokyo

* Says effective date planned on July 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BHv7B8

(Beijing Headline News)