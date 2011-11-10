* Overall second-half performance slightly below first half

* Says recent signs of softening in global steel production volume

* Says momentum in foundry and electronics currently being maintained (Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 10 British industrial materials group Cookson said it expects to report better full-year results than the year before, as strength in its electronics business offsets the impact of lower global steel production.

Cookson, whose products are used in the glass and solar industries as well as by steelmakers and foundries, said its second-half performance was slightly below first half levels.

"There have been some recent signs of moderate softening in global steel production volume trends for the fourth quarter, but momentum in foundry and electronics is currently being maintained," the company said on Thursday.

It added, however, that its full-year performance would be substantially ahead of 2010.

Cookson shares closed at 460.9 pence on Wednesday in London, valuing the business at nearly 1.3 billion pounds ($2.07 billion).

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Matt Scuffham)