GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
LONDON Nov 1 Cookson Group PLC : * Proposed demerger * Separation of performance materials division from engineered ceramics and the
precious metals processing * Performance materials division will demerge to form a new London-listed
company, called alent plc * Cookson Group will be renamed vesuvius
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
Feb 21 Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced on Tuesday it would merge with New York-based Chadbourne & Parke to form a firm of some 4,000 lawyers with offices in 32 countries.
* Kirby says government following deal closely (Adds detail of debate, minister comment)