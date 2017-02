LONDON Nov 29 Cookson Group PLC : * Proposals to demerge divisions in co approved by court meeting and general

meeting of shareholders * Demerger is expected to become effective on 19 December 2012 * Permanent closures of solar crucible production facility in Poland and 2

small steel-related facilities in china,germany * Recent initiatives will increase restructuring charge for 2012 from £35M to

around £60M