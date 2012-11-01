Nov 1 British industrial materials supplier Cookson Group Plc said it will separate its performance materials division from its engineered ceramics and precious metals processing divisions, a move welcomed by shareholder Cevian Capital.

Shareholders in the company would receive one share in each of the two new entities for every Cookson share they hold.

The performance materials division - which supplies materials and chemicals to the electronics, automotive, industrial and construction markets - would demerge to form a London-listed specialty chemicals company, called Alent Plc.

The engineered ceramics division, whose products are used in the glass and solar industries as well as by steelmakers and foundries, would be renamed Vesuvius Plc.

Activist investor Cevian Capital, which owns roughly a fifth of Cookson, said its two founding partners, Christer Gardell and Lars Forberg, would serve as non-executive directors on the boards of these new companies.