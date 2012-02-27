* Sales up 11 percent to 2.83 bln stg in line with views
* Pretax profit up 18 percent at 261.5 mln stg, beats views
* Sets final dividend of 14.50p, up 26 percent
* Sees mid-single digit global growth in core end-markets
for 2012
LONDON, Feb 27 British industrial
materials group Cookson reported 2011 profit above
market estimates helped by strength at its two core divisons and
its growing exposure to high-growth developing markets, and it
signalled further growth this year.
"While the macro-economic outlook remains uncertain,
customer feedback and third party indicators continue to point
to mid-single digit global growth in our core end-markets for
2012," the company said on Monday.
Cookson, whose products are used in the glass and solar
industries as well as by steelmakers and foundries, said
full-year pretax profit rose 18 percent to 261.5 million pounds
($414.6 million), beating consensus estimates of 250.8 million.
Sales rose 11 percent to 2.83 billion pounds, in line with
estimates. Higher-growth developing countries now account for
half of total group revenue, the company said.
Sales at the company's engineered ceramics unit were up 13
percent, while revenue at Cookson's perfomance materials unit
was up 13 percent. The two units together account for nearly 90
percent of group sales.
Shares in the company closed at 670.5 pence on Friday in
London, valuing the business at 1.85 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by James Davey)