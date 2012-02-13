Feb 13 CoolPlanetBioFuels, a renewable
energy company that counts GE and Google among
its investors, has received funding from power utility
Constellation Energy, according to a source directly
involved with the matter.
CoolPlanet, which is developing technology to produce fuel
from inedible biomass, is also in talks with four big energy
companies for funding or partnerships, the source said, without
naming them.
Constellation Energy was not immediately available for
comment.
Camarillo, California-based CoolPlanet recently started
producing high-octane gasoline using a bio-energy crop, getting
over 4,000 gallons per acre.
The company, which has a pilot plant running, has a
production unit scheduled for the spring of next year and plans
to roll out 2,000 units in under 10 years.
The startup's other investors include oil company
ConocoPhillips, power group NRG Energy Inc and
BP Technology Ventures.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)