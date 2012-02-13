Feb 13 CoolPlanetBioFuels, a renewable energy company that counts GE and Google among its investors, has received funding from power utility Constellation Energy, according to a source directly involved with the matter.

CoolPlanet, which is developing technology to produce fuel from inedible biomass, is also in talks with four big energy companies for funding or partnerships, the source said, without naming them.

Constellation Energy was not immediately available for comment.

Camarillo, California-based CoolPlanet recently started producing high-octane gasoline using a bio-energy crop, getting over 4,000 gallons per acre.

The company, which has a pilot plant running, has a production unit scheduled for the spring of next year and plans to roll out 2,000 units in under 10 years.

The startup's other investors include oil company ConocoPhillips, power group NRG Energy Inc and BP Technology Ventures. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)