UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 17 Britain's Co-operative Group said a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) recapitalisation of its banking arm had been approved by creditors and will be completed if it is sanctioned by a court on Wednesday.
Under the plan, bondholders end up with a 70 percent stake and the Co-op Group's ownership will fall to 30 percent.
Co-op said on Tuesday that 99.9 percent of creditors who voted had approved the plan.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources