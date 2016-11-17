NAIROBI, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Co-operative Bank of Kenya increased lending in
the first nine months of this year by 10 percent, boosting its
pretax profit by a quarter, it said on Thursday.
* The bank, which is mainly owned by co-operative societies
of farmers and workers, said its pretax profit jumped 25.2
percent from the same period last year, to 15.2 billion
shillings ($149.46 million).
* Its total income grew 21 percent, buoyed by a 29 percent
surge in net interest income, to 32.3 billion shillings.
* The cost to income ratio improved to 47.1 percent at the
end of September from 49.04 percent a year ago, the bank said,
adding it was targeting 45.0 percent to boost earnings.
* Gideon Muriuki, the bank's chief executive, attributed the
improvement to cost-saving initiatives, including new service
channels like mobile phone banking, which accounts for close to
90 percent of the bank's transactions.
* Kenyan lenders are seeing mobile banking as one way of
shoring up earnings, after the government capped commercial
lending rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank rate
in September.
* Co-operative Bank said it was also looking to increase
non-interest income to more than 40 percent of the total from
the current 31 percent, through products like trade financing.
* Kenya has the biggest co-operative movement in Africa with
over 15 million members, Muriuki said. Co-operative Bank also
operates in neighbouring South Sudan, through a joint venture
with the government in Juba.
* "The bank's regional expansion strategy will involve
similar joint venture models in other countries notably Rwanda,
Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia in the next five years," it said.
($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings)
