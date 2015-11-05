BRIEF-Commerzbank to digitalise 80 percent of business processes within 4 yrs
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Nov 5 Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd reported a 34 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine months of 2015, boosted by cost cutting that helped improve its cost-to-income ratio.
Pretax profit for the period was 12.2 billion shillings ($119.7 million) compared with 9.1 billion shillings a year earlier, Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki told an investor briefing on Thursday.
Full-year 2015 pretax profit is expected to be 28 to 35 percent higher than 2014, he said. ($1 = 101.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
April 6 The Bank of England said on Thursday it will develop a sharia-compliant liquidity tool for use by Islamic banks, underscoring efforts to attract business from the industry's core centres in the Middle East and South East Asia.
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million