UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to say Co-op Bank CEO, not FD)
LONDON Nov 4 Co-op Bank's chief executive said it will take 4 to 5 years to turn around the fortunes of the ethical lender following a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) rescue which has seen it fall under the control of bondholders.
"You can see by what's happened to other banks, how long it's taken to turn these things around. It's going to take us 4 to 5 years to restructure the bank," Niall Booker told reporters. ($1 = 0.6281 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources