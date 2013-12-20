UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 20 Britain's Co-operative Bank has raised 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) from a restructuring of its debt and ownership structure, the cornerstone of a 1.5 billion pound recapitalisation due to complete next year.
Co-op Group and Co-op Bank said in a joint statement that the so-called liability management exercise was successfully completed on Friday.
Co-op Bank plans to top that up with 333 million pounds contributed from Co-op Group, 125 million pounds from its bondholders and 40 million pounds of interest savings to reach its 1.5 billion pound target.
Under the scheme, Co-op Group has ceded control of its troubled banking arm to hedge funds and other bondholders, seeing its ownership fall to 30 percent from 100 percent.
The Co-op, whose businesses also include food shops and funeral services, has been rocked this year by a capital shortfall at its bank and the arrest of former bank chairman Paul Flowers as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.
"Today we have taken a major step forward in securing the future of The Co-operative Bank, with the support of our investors," Euan Sutherland, chief executive of Co-op Group, said in a statement.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources