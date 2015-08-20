* H1 pretax loss 204 million pounds vs 77 million loss
* CEO says bank won't be profitable until at least 2017
* Says bank should be closer to profit before listing
* Expects consolidation in 'challenger' market
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's Co-Operative Bank
warned it wouldn't make a profit until at least 2017
after its pretax loss nearly trebled in the first half, making a
stock market listing unlikely in the short term.
The bank originally planned to list on the London Stock
Exchange in 2013 after it fell under the control of bondholders
as part of a restructuring to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4
billion) capital hole. But the plan was put on hold when it
required a further 400 million capital injection.
Chief Executive Niall Booker told reporters the bank was
unlikely to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) until its
turnaround was further advanced.
"We won't be profitable in 2015 and we won't be profitable
in 2016 either. Personally I think it will be a wee bit of time
before we're ready to IPO. It would be good to be closer to
profitability," Booker said.
The CEO also warned that the bank's recovery from its
near-collapse in 2013, which stemmed from bad commercial real
estate loans, remained challenging.
"Addressing legacy issues will continue to dominate
financial performance for some time and there is considerable
work ahead towards a full recovery," he said.
The crisis led to bondholders taking an 80 percent stake in
the bank, with long-time owner, the mutual Co-operative Group
, relegated to a minority holding with 20 percent.
Booker said there had been "no meaningful discussion" about
hedge funds buying the remainder of the Co-op Group's stake.
However, he said the bank could play a part in consolidation
among Britain's smaller or so-called challenger banks.
"We've always said that we think there will be some
consolidation in the challenger market. We talk to people from
time to time," he said.
The bank, the only UK lender to fail a "stress test" of its
finances by Britain's financial regulator last year, said on
Thursday it made a wider pretax loss of 204 million pounds in
the first half, compared with 77 million a year before.
It said the result reflected reduced income, losses on the
sale of assets and the rising cost of turning the business
around.
Co-Op Bank booked a 38 million pound loss on asset sales and
saw costs relating to its turnaround rise rising to 102 million
pounds, on the back of investment in its systems and processes.
($1 = 0.6384 pounds)
