UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 9 Britain's regulator should review the capital levels it has demanded of Co-op Bank and the rescue plan it has set out to plug a capital hole, the head of a campaign by the lender's retail bondholders said on Tuesday.
Mark Taber, an investor who challenged a similar move by Bank of Ireland in 2011, said Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) imposed "an arbitrary and putative" core capital requirement on Co-op Bank that implied it was systemically important - "which it clearly is not".
The PRA last month said Co-op had a 1.5 billion pound ($2.24 billion) capital shortfall, and the bank's parent, the Co-operative Group, is making bondholders swap their debt at a discount of at least 30 percent for new bonds and equity in the bank. Taber said more than 1,300 bondholders had been in touch with him since the PRA announcement.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources