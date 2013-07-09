* Bondholders call for review of rescue plan, timetable

* Investor Taber says Co-op not a systemic risk

* He says false market was created in Co-op bonds

* Says more than 1,300 bondholders on board

By Matt Scuffham and Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, July 9 A group of the Co-operative Bank's retail bondholders who are fighting a painful rescue plan has called on Britain's financial regulator to rethink its demands for the lender to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.2 billion) capital shortfall.

The bank's parent, the Co-operative Group, has come up with a "bail-in" rescue model, making bondholders swap their debt for new bonds and equity at a discount of at least 30 percent, subjecting them to losses of 500 million pounds.

Mark Taber, an investor who challenged a similar move by Bank of Ireland in 2011, urged the regulator to "review the requirement and timetable that it has imposed on the bank and the plan which it has agreed with the bank".

In an open letter to Andrew Bailey, head of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), Taber criticised the PRA for imposing a core capital requirement of 9 percent on Co-op Bank.

This is supposed to be imposed only if a lender's potential failure poses a threat to the economy, according to PRA rules. However, Taber said the Co-op was not systemically important and the regulator's imposition of the requirement was arbitrary.

The PRA on Tuesday confirmed it had received the letter and said it would respond to bondholders' concerns in due course.

Taber also said there had been a false market in Co-op bonds caused by the regulator's failure to disclose concerns about the bank's financial health.

He cited evidence provided by Bailey to lawmakers last week, in which he said the regulator was aware two years ago that the Co-op Bank needed to raise capital. Taber questioned why no public disclosure was made at the time and why the regulator "seemingly did nothing to take action".

INVESTOR ACTIVISM

Taber said more than 1,300 bondholders had been in touch with him since the Co-operative Group, announced its plans to address the shortfall last month.

The group, Britain's biggest customer-owned business, is contributing around one billion pounds to rescue plan.

The investors want it to take on more of the losses. Many of them lent money to the bank through securities called permanent interest-bearing shares (PIBS), which pay dividends of up to 13 percent a year.

U.S. law firm Brown Rudnick is working with Taber on behalf of Co-op's retail bondholders. Two other bondholder groups are also opposing the rescue plan, one comprising hedge funds and another being led by the Association of British insurers.

The Co-operative's outstanding subordinated bonds have risen by as much as a quarter of a point over the past day.

Bankers say Co-operative bondholders appear to be following similar investor activism strategies that were applied to Bank of Ireland, AIB and Anglo Irish Bank during Ireland's financial crisis.

"Irish regulators used a dirty stick to coerce investors and I think there is definitely a will in the UK to take a similar line," said a London-based banker. "Investors should be clubbing together in this way but I have limited optimism about their chances of being successful."