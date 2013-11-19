Nov 19 co-op: * Co-op financial services former CEO says governance issues partly to blame

for Co-op bank's problems * Co-op financial services former CEO says britannia deal was not enough to

bring down the bank * Co-op financial services former CEO says doesn't believe britannia loan

impairments were enough to bring bank down * Co-op financial services former CEO says regulator did not attach any

conditions to britannia merger * Co-op financial services former CEO: no issues over capital, corporate

governance raised by regulator at time of britannia deal * Co-op financial services former CEO says verde bid had a very big impact in