Jan 28 CO-OP BANK: * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says he also opposed purchase of

branches from Lloyds * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says became clear in January 2012

Lloyds had mis-givings about selling branches to Co-op * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says Lloyds had 'ceased engaging on

capital and conduct issues' * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says wasn't aware of political pressure

to buy branches from Lloyds * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says regulator was 'engaged, supportive

and positive' about Lloyds branch bid *