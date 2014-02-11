LONDON Feb 11 Britannia Building Society would have failed had it not been taken over by the Co-operative Bank in 2009, one of Britain's top financial regulators told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"My view at the time was...it would have failed," Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England's deputy governor for financial stability, told parliament's Treasury Select Commimttee.

The Britannia deal has been identified as a major factor in Co-op Bank's subsequent problems. The bank, once championed as an alternative to Britain's established high street banks, fell under the control of investors including U.S. hedge funds last year after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) capital shortfall was exposed.