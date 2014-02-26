By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON Feb 26 Britain's Co-operative Group
said on Wednesday it was selling its farming business
and looking at offloading its pharmacies after a banking crisis
that has sent its losses spiralling to the worst levels in its
170-year history.
The sales are part of a restructuring at the member-owned
group, rocked in the past year by the discovery of a 1.5 billion
pound ($2.5 billion) capital hole in its banking arm and a drugs
scandal involving ex-chairman, Methodist minister Paul Flowers.
The Co-op, a well-known high street presence with banks,
supermarkets and funeral homes, said it was looking to shed
non-core assets such as its 15 farms and 750 pharmacies to shore
up its finances and revitalise the group.
News of the divestments came as the BBC reported that the
Co-op would post a loss of over 2 billion pounds for 2013, the
worst in its history, when it releases its results on March 26,
and cut up to 5,000 jobs in the next three years to slash costs.
Citing sources, the BBC said the losses stemmed mainly from
its banking unit together with a reduction in the value of the
stores and goodwill it acquired in a 1.6 billion pound deal in
2009 to take over the Somerfield grocery chain.
A Co-op spokeswoman declined to comment on the BBC report or
give any guidance on the 2013 results.
A loss for 2013 was expected after the group reported a
pre-tax loss of 559 million pounds for the first half of the
year including a loss of 709 million pounds from its bank. It
reported a full year loss for 2012 of 599 million pounds.
With public confidence in the Co-op shaken, the group that
operates nearly 4,500 retail outlets admitted this month it had
lost touch with its customers and nearly 8 million members and
launched a national survey on its future strategy.
In a bid to revitalise its operations, the group has
embarked on a strategic review which it said on Wednesday had
concluded that its farming business, described as the largest in
the UK, was "non-core".
"(The group) has started a process that is expected to lead
to a sale of the business," the company said in a statement.
EYEING SALES
"In addition, it is exploring options for the future of the
pharmacy business; this could include the sale in whole or part
of the business."
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters the
process of selling its 750 pharmacies that employ over 6,500
people was at an earlier stage than the farm sale.
The Co-op described itself as one of the top three pharmacy
businesses in the UK with revenue of 764 million pounds in 2012.
But, like other pharmacies, it has been hit by moves to cut the
cost of prescriptions.
The Co-op's farming business dates back about 100 years and
currently involves 15 mostly arable farms, three in Scotland and
the rest in England, that cover 50,000 acres in total. The
division also owns three packing sites.
Tom Raynham, head of agriculture investment at property
consultancy Knight Frank, said there would be fair interest in
the land due to a shortage of supply, with good land selling for
10,000 pounds per acre.
"The market has really been crying out for some quality land
for investors to buy," Raynham said, adding that farmland value
has risen by 210 percent over the past decade.
"It's quite a varied portfolio of farms so they're more than
likely be sold to a number of buyers."
The Co-op had planned to sell its general insurance business
to help the bailout of its banking unit but scrapped that plan
in January this year, saying it didn't need to raise as much
capital as originally envisaged to support its bank.
The Co-op was forced to cede control of its banking business
to hedge funds in a refinancing plan last year after the bank
racked up big losses on commercial property. The Co-op was left
with a 30 percent stake.
Its rescue by bondholders became one of Britain's biggest
financial scandals of the past year, subject to a number of
inquiries and with questions raised about how Flowers, with no
banking qualifications, was appointed chairman.