UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 29 Co-operative Group executives raised questions over the planned acquisition by its banking arm of hundreds of its branches from Lloyds Banking Group, Co-op Bank's former chief executive told lawmakers.
"There wasn't unanimous approval at all times. There were quite rightly questions about the viability of the deal," Barry Tootell told lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee (TSC).
The TSC is examining why the deal was pursued ahead of Britain's financial regulator identifying a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall at the Co-op Bank.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources