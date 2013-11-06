LONDON Nov 6 Britain's Co-operative Bank was encouraged by then financial services minister, Mark Hoban, to pursue a deal to buy hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group, its former chairman told lawmakers.

The deal collapsed earlier this year. A 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall at the Co-op Bank was identified by Britain's financial regulator soon after.

Reverend Paul Flowers told the UK's Treasury Select Committee, which is examining why the deal was pursued, that Hoban gave the Co-op the impression he wanted them to proceed. He also said Co-op was told by other lawmakers that Business Secretary Vince Cable supported the deal.

"There was not political interference, there was not political pressure but there was political goodwill for the deal to proceed," Paul Flowers told the Treasury Select Committee.