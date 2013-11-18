* Treasury Committee should recall regulators-MPs

* MP Tyrie says role of regulator a "complete disaster"

* Questions over political interference must be answered-MP

* Regulator should say what due diligence occurred -Newmark

By Matt Scuffham and William James

LONDON, Nov 18 British financial watchdogs should be questioned over how they approved Paul Flowers to be chairman of Co-operative Bank, senior legislators said after a newspaper said it had obtained a film allegedly showing him trying to buy drugs.

Conservative lawmaker Mark Garnier, an ex-investment banker, told Reuters the committee was likely to ask Andrew Bailey, head of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), to give further evidence on the issue.

"I think it's absolutely vital we get the regulator back because of the questions that are being asked so rightly. What the hell was going on to make the regulator approve this guy? How did that happen?" Garnier said on Monday.

Flowers, a former chairman of Britain's troubled Co-op Bank, was filmed arranging to buy cocaine, according to a report in the Mail on Sunday.

Co-op said it would look into any inappropriate behaviour at the group or its banking unit and would take action as necessary. It also launched a "root and branch review of the democratic structure of the organisation".

The Mail on Sunday story appeared days after Flowers was criticised by members of the Treasury Select Committee for his part in the problems at Co-op Bank, which has fallen under the control of U.S. hedge funds after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall was exposed.

Brooks Newmark, another Conservative, said he would "love" to get the regulators back in front of the committee to discuss Flowers' suitability for the role.

"My questions are really focused on what homework and due-diligence did the FSA do to see if this guy's fit and proper. Forget all the drugs stuff, just simply the capacity to be chairman of a big bank," Newmark told Reuters, referring to the Financial Services Authority, a forerunner of the PRA.

"What basic attributes should you have? He just didn't tick any box," Newmark said.

Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the committee, said Britain needs to overhaul its regulatory approval process for bankers as problems at mutual Co-operative Bank highlighted the past process was "a bureaucratic box-ticking exercise".

"This latest episode over the chairmanship of the Co-op illustrates how much there is to do to reform the regulatory approval process for bankers, especially those at the top of our banks, and how important it is that fundamental reform takes place," Tyrie said.

The PRA declined to comment.

UNDER SCRUTINY

Flowers was named chairman of Co-op Bank in March 2010 and the appointment took effect the following month.

He remained until July this year, when he was replaced by Richard Pym as problems deepened at the bank.

Flowers's banking knowledge came under scrutiny when he appeared before the Treasury committee earlier this month. At one point, he told lawmakers 3 billion pounds of assets sat on the bank's balance sheet when in fact it holds 47 billion.

In a statement following the newspaper report, Flowers said: "This year has been incredibly difficult, with a death in the family and the pressures of my role with the Co-operative Bank ... At the lowest point in this terrible period, I did things that were stupid and wrong.

"I am sorry for this, and I am seeking professional help and apologise to all I have hurt or failed by my actions."

He could not be reached on Monday for further comment.

Garnier also called for an examination of Flowers' claims that the Co-op had been encouraged by the then-Labour government to buy the Britannia Building Society in 2009 - an acquisition which helped create the problems which led to the hedge fund bailout.

"The question must be asked. Was there any undue influence?" he said.

Labour said on Monday it had suspended Flowers for bringing the party into disrepute.

The enquiry into the Co-op by the Treasury Select Committee was initially set up to examine why it proceeded with the planned acquisition of hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group at a time when its capital position was already strained. But it broadened in scope since the full scale of the bank's problems became apparent.

Tyrie said at the conclusion of Flowers' evidence that his chairmanship of Co-op Bank had "severely tarnished" the Co-operative model.

The FSA approved Flowers' appointment as chairman, but it did require Co-op Bank to put in two deputy chairmen with banking experience to advise him. Flowers said that was because it was "fully aware that my skills were not those of a banker".

Before the Co-op Bank appointment, Flowers, who has also been suspended from his position as a minister in the Methodist church, had been a local councillor and was influential in the political wing of the Co-op movement.