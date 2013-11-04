LONDON Nov 4 The Co-operative Group on Monday confirmed it will cede control of its banking arm to bondholders to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall.

Co-op Group said it will remain the biggest shareholder in the Co-operative Bank, retaining a stake of 30 percent in return for contributing funds of 462 million pounds towards the rescue plan.

Co-op said it would seek to list the bank on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.