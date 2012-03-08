NAIROBI, March 8 Kenya's Co-operative Bank said on Thursday full-year 2011 pretax profit rose 10 percent to 6.3 billion Kenyan shillings ($76.1 million) after its loan book grew by just over a quarter.

"Our performance was underpinned by growth in our balance sheet," Gideon Muriuki, the bank's chief executive, told an investor briefing.

Muriuki said the bank's loan book grew 26 percent to 109.4 billion shillings, and that the bank planned to open 35 new branches this year. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa & Kim Coghill)