LONDON Aug 22 Britain's Co-operative Bank
reported a narrower loss for the first six months of
2014 and said it was encouraged by progress to improve
stability, but there was more to be done.
The bank reported a pretax loss of 75.8 million pounds ($126
million), a big improvement on the 844.6 million pound loss it
made a year earlier.
"By the measures of capital and liquidity the bank is
considerably stronger than it was a year ago," Chief Executive
Niall Booker said in a statement on Friday.
"We are ahead of schedule in the disposal of non-core
assets and have improved governance, particularly at board
level. However, the issues we continue to face in building a
sustainable business are deep rooted and there remains much to
be done."
(1 US dollar = 0.6030 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)