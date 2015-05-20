LONDON May 20 The Co-operative Bank
said on Wednesday it was making continued progress in a sweeping
turnaround plan aimed at derisking its balance sheet and
focusing on individual and small business customers.
In a first-quarter trading statement, the British bank said
it had completed a 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) residential
mortgage securitisation earlier this month as part of a broader
deleveraging plan to improve its resilience.
This securitisation would have increased the bank's core
equity tier one capital position at Dec. 31 by approximately 0.9
percent to 13.9 percent, the bank said.
Co-op said it was on track to hit revised deleveraging
targets as set by regulators following Bank of England stress
tests as well as deal with legacy conduct issues.
"There is considerable work ahead to address legacy issues
across all areas of the business," Chief Executive, Niall Booker
said.
"Furthermore, the Bank remains exposed to external
macroeconomic conditions, including the timing of future
interest rate rises and market conditions to support successful
asset disposals, but we are pleased with the progress management
has made in the areas we control and in what remains the early
stage of our recovery."
It is planning a range of measures to further reduce costs
in 2015 through improved processes, outsourcing some back office
functions and shrinking its ATM network.
The bank's current account franchise remained broadly stable
throughout the first quarter of 2015 and net interest income
rose slightly ahead of expectations due to a number of pricing
actions on retail deposits that lowered funding costs.
Mortgage applications and completions over the period
exceeded expectations, with completions totalling 500 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.6457 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop)