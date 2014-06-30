June 30 Medical device maker Cooper Companies Inc said on Monday it would buy European contact lens-maker Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Ltd for $1.2 billion.

The deal, which will be financed through off-shore cash and credit facilities, is expected to add to earnings per share in fiscal 2015 on an adjusted basis, Cooper Companies said.

