RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 30 Medical device maker Cooper Companies Inc said on Monday it would buy European contact lens-maker Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Ltd for $1.2 billion.
The deal, which will be financed through off-shore cash and credit facilities, is expected to add to earnings per share in fiscal 2015 on an adjusted basis, Cooper Companies said.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage: